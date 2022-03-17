SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

S stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

