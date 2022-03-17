SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $29.41. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 86,195 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

