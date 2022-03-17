SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $29.41. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 86,195 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.
In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
