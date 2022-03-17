Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. Buys 2,828,900 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FRSH opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

