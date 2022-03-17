Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. Buys 2,828,900 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of FRSH opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.
About Freshworks (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.