Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

