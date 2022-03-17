Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 780,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $971.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

