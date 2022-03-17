Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

SHOP stock traded up $68.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $622.38. 3,159,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,258. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $822.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,237.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

