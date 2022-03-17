Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.78).
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
