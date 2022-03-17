Short Interest in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Declines By 16.6%

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSVT shares. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

2seventy bio stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,299. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

