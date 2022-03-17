Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Increases By 30.3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 535.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,975.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,013.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,595.24.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

