Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Declines By 22.9%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,589,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,061,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. ALPEK has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ALPEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

