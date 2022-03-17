Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Decreases By 22.7%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $94.97 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,275 shares of company stock worth $2,767,756. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

