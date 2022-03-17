Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 29.4%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Thursday. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $165.87 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

