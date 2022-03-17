Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Drops By 19.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.