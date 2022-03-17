Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rises By 33.3%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOZTY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets started coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

