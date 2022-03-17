Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Declines By 27.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

