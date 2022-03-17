Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Drops By 17.0%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.
