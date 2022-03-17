Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Declines By 18.2%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 322,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,486. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

