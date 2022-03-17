Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Declines By 15.4%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 100,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Flex by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,957,000 after acquiring an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Flex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,796 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

