Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Rises By 18.7%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $390,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $389,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

