Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Rises By 16.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

GBOOF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

