Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 24.1%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000.

