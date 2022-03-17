Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Grows By 21.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 699,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

LFMD stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 199,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,969. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFMD. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

