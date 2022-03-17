Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Drops By 23.8%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 389,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,145,989 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 806,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

