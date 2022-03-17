Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Grows By 28.0%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,189.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $$81.05 during trading on Thursday. Nexans has a 52-week low of $80.35 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24.

NXPRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nexans from €92.00 ($101.10) to €91.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

