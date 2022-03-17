Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases By 31.3%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:JGH opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
