Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Declines By 18.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 4,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,333. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

