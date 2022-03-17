Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Decreases By 17.4%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

