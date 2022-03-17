Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Rises By 25.7%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of PCQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.