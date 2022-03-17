Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Rises By 25.7%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PCQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $456,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

