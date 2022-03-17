Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Decreases By 21.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,914 shares of company stock worth $325,472 in the last ninety days. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

