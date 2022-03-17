Short Interest in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Drops By 20.1%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 568,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

