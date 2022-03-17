Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Drops By 26.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNPHY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,181. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

