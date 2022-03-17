Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Expands By 28.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sharp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 128,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,310. Sharp has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43.

SHCAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

