Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Grows By 25.4%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

