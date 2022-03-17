Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expands By 26.3%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 211,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

