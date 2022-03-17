Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Drops By 16.2%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 63.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,921 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 64.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 122,375 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

