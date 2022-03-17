Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Decreases By 17.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,834. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

