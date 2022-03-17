Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Declines By 22.8%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 3,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,327. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

