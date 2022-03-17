Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 230,451 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 504,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

