Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.99. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
