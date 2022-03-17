Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.02

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 184597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.
About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
