Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.02

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 184597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 59,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sight Sciences by 35,136.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sight Sciences by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

