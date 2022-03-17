Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.