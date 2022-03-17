SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SSU opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. SIGNA Sports United has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.