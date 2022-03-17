Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) fell 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.41. 27,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.