Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.49 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $128.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $37.80. 5,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,975. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

