Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $58,995.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SSD opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

