SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $177.44

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.44, but opened at $183.95. SiTime shares last traded at $178.27, with a volume of 390 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.53.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $167,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,252,314 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after purchasing an additional 823,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

