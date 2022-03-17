Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P Purchases 25,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $247,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 641.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

