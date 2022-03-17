SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $36.05

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $33.64. SM Energy shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 14,871 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.54 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 190.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SM Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SM Energy by 107,962.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

