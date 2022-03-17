Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smartsheet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Smartsheet by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Smartsheet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

