SMI Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 261,643 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $200.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

